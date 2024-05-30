Logitech Expands 'Designed for Mac' Range With New Accessories

Logitech today introduced a new lineup of Mac accessories, including the latest MX series keyboards and mice, as well as an ergonomic keyboard.



The new range comprises the MX Keys S for Mac, MX Keys S Combo for Mac, MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, MX Keys Mini for Mac in Space Gray, and the Ergo Wave Keys for Mac. The products offer dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors that complement Apple hardware.

The MX Keys S for Mac features comfortable, precise typing with smart illumination that adjusts to ambient light and hand proximity. The keyboard also includes Smart Actions via the Logi Options+ app, enabling users to automate repetitive tasks and streamline their workflows. The MX Keys S can connect to three different Apple devices simultaneously, allowing for easy switching with the press of a button. It is available in Space Gray and Pale Gray, and incorporates post-consumer recycled plastic in its construction.



The MX Keys S Combo for Mac includes the MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, and an MX Palm Rest, designed to provide an integrated solution for high-performance Mac users. The mouse features quiet clicks, a high-precision 8K DPI sensor, and the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel for fast, precise scrolling. Both the keyboard and mouse come with customizable options via the Logi Options+ app, allowing for personalized shortcuts.



The MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is a compact mouse designed for portability and high performance. It features ultra-fast scrolling, quiet clicks, and an advanced 8K DPI tracking sensor that works on virtually any surface, including glass. The mouse is built to withstand the rigors of mobile work and includes a USB-C quick charging feature, providing up to 70 days of use on a full charge.



The MX Keys Mini for Mac is a minimalist keyboard optimized for Mac users, now available in Space Gray to match Apple devices. It offers smart illumination, precise typing, and software customization that allows users to create app-specific profiles and shortcuts. This keyboard is designed to improve ergonomics by aligning the shoulders and allowing the mouse to be placed closer to the keyboard.

Rounding out the new lineup is the Ergo Wave Keys for Mac, Logitech's first ergonomic keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. It features a unique wave design and a cushioned palm rest, developed by the Logi Ergo Lab to provide day-long comfort. The keyboard is said to promote better posture and reduces strain on the wrists.

Logitech's new Mac accessories will be available globally this month via its website and other retailers. The MX Keys S for Mac sells for $109.99, the MX Keys S Combo for Mac costs $199.99, the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is priced at $79.99, the MX Keys Mini for Mac costs $99.99, and the Wave Keys for Mac costs $59.99.