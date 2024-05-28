iPhone Sales Recover in China Amid Surge in Smartphone Demand
Apple's iPhone sales in China surged by 52% in April, reflecting a significant rebound driven by aggressive price cuts and renewed consumer demand, Bloomberg reports.
The surge in shipments from 2.3 million units in April 2023 to 3.5 million units in April 2024, revealed in data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), follows a series of strategic price reductions from Apple aimed at boosting sales in the region. The iPhone's recovery in China is part of a broader resurgence in the smartphone market, which saw overall sales rise by 25.5% to 22.7 million units in April. The CAICT data revealed that iPhone sales contributed significantly to this growth.
This change comes after a challenging start to the year for Apple in China, where the company experienced a 37% slump in sales during the first two months of 2024. The recovery began in March with a 12% increase in shipments, continuing into April.
Apple's comeback strategy in China involved substantial discounts on iPhones, with price cuts reaching up to 2,300 yuan (approximately $318) on its official Tmall site. These discounts, which are double those initially offered in February, were part of an aggressive campaign to compete with local companies like Huawei.
Bloomberg noted that Apple's market share in China may soon stabilize, as consumer interest in upgrading to new iPhone is increasing. A recent survey indicated that more than half of Chinese consumers are willing to spend over 4,000 yuan (approximately $550) on their next phone, a significant rise from the 33% who currently use premium handsets. This trend toward "premiumization" is expected to benefit Apple just four months away from the debut of the iPhone 16 lineup.
Popular Stories
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple's AI strategy emphasizes providing...
Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's iOS 18 update will introduce new features for further customizing the iPhone's home screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons in iOS 18. For example, "you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green." This kind of home screen...
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices to its online store for refurbished products, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2022 launch. The iPhone 14 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 14 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available starting at $849. ...
It's been quite a week of Apple news and rumors, ranging from a concerning bug with deleted photos reappearing on users' devices to hot rumors about a new high-end iPhone model for 2025 and a MacBook with a foldable screen coming as soon as 2026. Other news and rumors this week included fresh expectations for iOS 18 features and new headphones from Sonos to compete head-to-head with AirPods...