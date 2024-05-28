iPhone Sales Recover in China Amid Surge in Smartphone Demand

Apple's iPhone sales in China surged by 52% in April, reflecting a significant rebound driven by aggressive price cuts and renewed consumer demand, Bloomberg reports.



The surge in shipments from 2.3 million units in April 2023 to 3.5 million units in April 2024, revealed in data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), follows a series of strategic price reductions from Apple aimed at boosting sales in the region. The ‌iPhone‌'s recovery in China is part of a broader resurgence in the smartphone market, which saw overall sales rise by 25.5% to 22.7 million units in April. The CAICT data revealed that ‌iPhone‌ sales contributed significantly to this growth.

This change comes after a challenging start to the year for Apple in China, where the company experienced a 37% slump in sales during the first two months of 2024. The recovery began in March with a 12% increase in shipments, continuing into April.

Apple's comeback strategy in China involved substantial discounts on iPhones, with price cuts reaching up to 2,300 yuan (approximately $318) on its official Tmall site. These discounts, which are double those initially offered in February, were part of an aggressive campaign to compete with local companies like Huawei.

Bloomberg noted that Apple's market share in China may soon stabilize, as consumer interest in upgrading to new ‌iPhone‌ is increasing. A recent survey indicated that more than half of Chinese consumers are willing to spend over 4,000 yuan (approximately $550) on their next phone, a significant rise from the 33% who currently use premium handsets. This trend toward "premiumization" is expected to benefit Apple just four months away from the debut of the iPhone 16 lineup.