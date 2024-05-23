Report: iPads Retained and Repurposed Much More Often Than iPhones

by

iPad owners are more likely to keep or repurpose their old devices compared to iPhones, according to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Blue
The data, covering the twelve months ending in March 2024, shows that 67 percent of repeat ‌iPad‌ buyers keep their old iPads or pass them on to family and friends. This is a notable contrast to iPhone users, where only 41 percent keep or hand down their previous phones. About one-third of old iPads are handed down to family members or friends, compared to about 10 percent of old iPhones.

This suggests that iPads, even when they are replaced, remain highly desirable and usable, which diminishes the urgency to upgrade to a newer model. This behavior contrasts with ‌iPhone‌ users, who are much more likely to trade in their old devices. Nearly half of ‌iPhone‌ upgraders trade in their previous phones, taking advantage of the secondary market and higher trade-in values. In contrast, fewer than 10 percent of ‌iPad‌ upgraders opt for trade-ins.

23 percent of ‌iPad‌ upgraders report replacing their old devices due to loss, theft, or damage, whereas only six percent of ‌iPhone‌ upgraders cite these reasons. This indicates that iPads are frequently replaced out of necessity rather than a desire to upgrade.

cirp ipad upgrades 2024
CIRP's report also sheds light on the upgrade cycles for these devices. Forty percent of ‌iPad‌ users wait three years or more before upgrading, a figure that has steadily increased over recent years. This is in stark contrast to ‌iPhone‌ users, who typically upgrade more frequently and are influenced by a much stronger trade-in market.

These trends suggest that iPads continue to serve valuable roles within households even after being replaced by newer models. The secondary market for refurbished iPads appears to be much less developed than that for iPhones, possibly due to the high retained value that old iPads provide to their owners. While Apple may prefer customers to be motivated to upgrade to the latest models for their new features, the data indicates that many ‌iPad‌ upgrades are still driven by necessity rather than desire.

Tag: CIRP

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article388 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Max Generic Feature 2

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Tuesday May 21, 2024 7:29 am PDT by
Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article92 comments
microsoft surface pro qualcomm

Microsoft Says New Surface Pro is Faster Than 15" M3 MacBook Air

Monday May 20, 2024 3:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
Read Full Article510 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Rated Comments

magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Not exactly surprising espically when you look at the trade in values.

I looked at what a trade in on my m1 11 inch would be on Best Buy and Apple; both were 400$. Now, I have the Apple Keyboard and Pencil for this device. It also still runs circles around anything I do. Is it worth giving up almost 400$ in peripherals and only getting 400$ for a perfectly good iPad? I’d rather just hold onto it and find a different use for it, give it to another family member, etc for that price.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
51 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Mother Nature likes this
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WWPD Avatar
WWPD
43 minutes ago at 06:33 am
I upgrade my iPad every time there is a new one. I don't know about you, but I don't want people to point and laugh at me when I enter a Starbucks with a last gen iPad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
41 minutes ago at 06:34 am

Mother Nature likes this
Not Mother StockPrice though
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPadFan2010 Avatar
iPadFan2010
52 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Yep still have a few older models, including the first Gen.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Was still using an iPhone 4S on iOS 8 as an aquarium clock until the battery died recently. If the battery is replaced I’m good for another couple years. :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments