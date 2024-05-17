When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

by

It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model.

iphone se 4 modified flag edges
The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch instead of Touch ID and a Home button, along with a larger 6.1-inch display. Other rumored features for the next iPhone SE include a USB-C port and an Action button.

The report said the new iPhone SE will remain a "cheaper" option in the iPhone lineup, as expected. The current iPhone SE starts at $429 in the U.S. with 64GB of storage, with other key features including a 4.7-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and a Lightning port.

Keep track of our iPhone SE roundup for the latest rumors.

Top Rated Comments

B4U Avatar
B4U
38 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Should have just use the 13 mini chassis with newer internal parts. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
autistic-savant Avatar
autistic-savant
27 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Dearest American 'journalists' and bots. The phrase is 'similar to' and not 'similar as'. ❤️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
51 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Glad I talked my dad into going from a 2nd gen SE to an iPhone 15 pro last week. He was wanting to hold out for the new SE but, he has been happy with his new phone. I think Apple is missing a lot of sales to the older crowd (70+) by extending the time frame of releases with the SE.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bousozoku Avatar
bousozoku
36 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
For those of us who are actually using an iPhone SE, keep it smaller and lighter. Keep it inexpensive. Leave the mmWave for the expensive phones because it doesn't really count in real life. Using a good backlit LCD would be better than using a crappy version of an OLED the way that Google does.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PJNanook Avatar
PJNanook
34 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
Small phones are getting harder and harder to find. I just want an iPhone that fits in my front pocket and does communication and control of things like my sprinklers, outdoor lighting and security. While I do occasionally use it for music, I don't watch video. I have an iPad and a computer. Just give me a small phone. I too was waiting on the new SE but am find with my SE2 as long as the battery lasts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
