When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model.



The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch instead of Touch ID and a Home button, along with a larger 6.1-inch display. Other rumored features for the next iPhone SE include a USB-C port and an Action button.

The report said the new iPhone SE will remain a "cheaper" option in the iPhone lineup, as expected. The current iPhone SE starts at $429 in the U.S. with 64GB of storage, with other key features including a 4.7-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and a Lightning port.

