iPhone 16 Display Production Set to Start in June

Production on displays destined for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will start in June, according to display analyst Ross Young. In a tweet limited to subscribers, Young said that panel production will begin next month, with the smaller-sized ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ to have the highest volume production projected for June.



Apple suppliers will manufacture the displays and send them off to the factories that will start assembling the finished ‌iPhone 16‌ models.

The ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are expected to come out in September, which is Apple's typical iPhone release month. The devices will look similar to the iPhone 15 models, but Apple is increasing the size of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will have a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will have a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches). Display sizes for the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models will not change, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ will measure in at 6.1 inches while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will have a 6.7-inch display.

Other new features rumored for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup include a new "Capture" button for taking images and videos in landscape mode, faster A-series chips, camera updates, and Wi-Fi 7 and faster 5G modems for some models.

