Apple Releases iTunes for Windows 12.13.2 With Support for New iPads
Apple today released an iTunes 12.13.2 update for Windows users, with the software introducing support for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
iTunes for Windows is typically updated every few months, and this update follows a December release that added security fixes.
iTunes has been phased out on the Mac for several years now and it has been replaced with Finder and the TV app, but Apple has continued to keep the Windows version available.
iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple's website.
