Apple Sends Congratulatory Letters to 2024 Swift Student Challenge Winners

Some Swift Student Challenge winners today began receiving congratulatory certificates from Apple, with one Distinguished Winner sharing a images of the letter he received from Apple.





We're honored to recognize you as a Distinguished Winner of the 2024 Swift Student Challenge. Your app playground stands among the best of the best in this year's challenge, demonstrating your creativity, passion for coding, and commitment to building great apps. You've truly inspired us and we can't wait to see what you do next!

Apple this year picked a total of 350 winners, including 50 Distinguished Winners. Winners are meant to receive AirPods Max headphones, but Apple appears to be sending that reward in a separate shipment.

It’s here! The certificate for the 2024 Swift Student Challenge! 🤩#SwiftStudentChallenge pic.twitter.com/KzoiOH8HEz — Vedant (@vedantapps) May 3, 2024

While all 350 Swift Student Challenge winners were eligible to apply to attend Apple's June 10 WWDC special event at Apple Park , the Distinguished Winners are being invited to Cupertino for a three-day ‌Apple Park‌ event that also includes time to interface with Apple engineers.

Apple's annual Swift Student Challenge tasks students with creating an innovative coding project using the Swift Playgrounds app. Projects are judged based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and the content of the written responses that explain the project.