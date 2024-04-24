Apple Vision Pro Gains Apple Arcade Games Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories

Apple Arcade games Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories are set to launch on the Vision Pro headset tomorrow, adding two additional popular games to Apple's first head worn device.



In Crossy Road Castle, players can progress through tower levels with pinch and flick gestures. Up to four players can play at one time, though there's also a solo version of the game.

Crossy Road Castle for Vision Pro has the same features as the other versions of the game, including characters and hats to unlock, game controller support, and challenge events to complete. Levels are procedurally generated, so each new game is different.

Solitaire Stories provides players with a virtual card table to play classic solitaire games. There are multiple versions of solitaire included, such as Klondike Quick Play, Spider, and Draw 3, as well as support for online multiplayer gameplay.

The game includes a progressive story with increasingly difficult levels, along with different deck designs to unlock. There are also daily challenges and contests.

Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories will soon be available for download from the Vision Pro App Store.

Several ‌Apple Arcade‌ games available on iOS and macOS are receiving updates today, including Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Cooking Mama: Cuisine, Fruit Ninja Classic, and Zookeeper World.