Nomad Launches Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Case

Popular accessory maker Nomad today announced the launch a second-generation glow in the dark band designed for the Apple Watch, with the new version featuring a much more pronounced glow than before.



Nomad says that its Glow 2.0 Sport Band is three times brighter than the prior-generation version, and it did indeed have a strong and long lasting glow in our testing. In the light, the band is a soft green color, but in the dark, it shifts to a bright, neon green color. Nomad said that it experimented with more than two dozen variations to get the color and glow of the band correct.

To go along with the Glow 2.0 Sport Band, Nomad is also introducing a Glow Sport Case, which is its first glow in the dark iPhone case option. It has the same light green color in the light, and it too turns a neon green to match the band. It is worth noting that glow in the dark products need light exposure, so the intensity and length of the glow depend on the light exposure the watch and case receive during the day.

The Glow 2.0 Sport Band is made from the same FKM fluoroelastomer rubber as Nomad's other Sport Bands, so if you've tried one of those, this is the same general feel. It's thicker and more rigid than Apple's sport band, and the lack of flex makes it a little less comfortable, but it is still overall easy to wear. It is waterproof and sweatproof, so it is ideal for swimming and other activities that involve water. There are holes in the band to keep it from getting too sweaty underneath during heavy activity.



The case is a variation of Nomad's Sport Case, and it is available for the iPhone 15 Pro models. The case itself is glossy, but there is adequate grip that keeps it from being easily dropped, and there is a rubber bumper around the sides and the camera. Buttons are made from aluminum and are easy to press, and it does include support for MagSafe so it works with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories.

Nomad says that its Sport Cases are designed to provide 8-foot drop protection, and the rubber bumper does provide quite a bit of extra cushioning to the area around the display. The case is not as thin as Apple's silicone case, but it does seem to offer good protection, and the glow in the dark feature is fun at night. During the day, the case is a pleasant light green.

The Glow 2.0 Sport Band is priced at $60, while the Glow Sport Case is priced at $50. Both products can be purchased from the Nomad website starting today.