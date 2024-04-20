Best Buy's Big iPad Sale Has $100 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and More

Best Buy is back with a new sale on Apple iPads, including some of the best prices we've ever seen on iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. Additionally, we're still tracking a great deal on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, which is $150 off right now at Best Buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



10th Gen iPad



Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off. You'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.

iPad Mini



We're tracking discounts across the entire iPad mini 6 lineup at Best Buy this weekend, including second-best prices for multiple tablets. Prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini.

iPad Air



Best Buy has the 2022 iPad Air for $100 off every configuration this weekend. These are solid second-best prices across the board, starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air



Every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air is available for $150 off this weekend at Best Buy. The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices by about $50, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to get them.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.