iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Design Showcased By Dummy Models

One of the best looks yet at the design of Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models today emerged online.

The images, posted on X by Sonny Dickson, show four dummy models representing the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max. These casts, usually milled from a solid piece of aluminum, are designed to help accessory makers ensure that their products will precisely fit the final devices.

The dummy models provide a clear look at the all-new "Capture" button across all four models. The slightly larger size of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max is also evident, due to the display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and 6.7- to 6.9-inches.



They also show the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus's vertical rear camera and Action button. While the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max gained the Action button last year, the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus still have the traditional mute switch.