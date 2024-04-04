iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Design Showcased By Dummy Models

The images, posted on X by Sonny Dickson, show four dummy models representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These casts, usually milled from a solid piece of aluminum, are designed to help accessory makers ensure that their products will precisely fit the final devices.
The dummy models provide a clear look at the all-new "Capture" button across all four models. The slightly larger size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is also evident, due to the display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and 6.7- to 6.9-inches.
They also show the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus's vertical rear camera and Action button. While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max gained the Action button last year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still have the traditional mute switch.
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and...
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Top Rated Comments
Now we remove all the front buttons and we will place them on the side
This is why Apple Watch is getting a camera down the line, not for FaceTime or taking pictures, but for Apple's AI vision app. If Apple Watch gets a camera it will be what the Humane AI Pin should have been: always available AI computing with vision (except Apple Watch will have a usable full feature display/OS) where you don't have to take our your phone.
Lock button = Power & Wallet, secondary function is Text/Voice based Siri (long press)
Capture button = Photography (launches Camera), secondary function is Vision Siri (long press)
That or Apple by default maps the Action Button to Vision Siri and leaves the capture button for launching the Camera app + photography stuff