iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Design Showcased By Dummy Models

by

One of the best looks yet at the design of Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models today emerged online.

iphone 16 dummy models

The images, posted on X by Sonny Dickson, show four dummy models representing the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max. These casts, usually milled from a solid piece of aluminum, are designed to help accessory makers ensure that their products will precisely fit the final devices.

The dummy models provide a clear look at the all-new "Capture" button across all four models. The slightly larger size of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max is also evident, due to the display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and 6.7- to 6.9-inches.

iphone 16 dummy models side view
They also show the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus's vertical rear camera and Action button. While the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max gained the Action button last year, the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus still have the traditional mute switch.

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
35 minutes ago at 01:55 am
buttons buttons...Steve Jobs 2007 we remove all the buttons and made a huge display
Now we remove all the front buttons and we will place them on the side
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
32 minutes ago at 01:58 am
Capture button is too high to be used primarily for taking pictures and video. It's where the 5G cutout is today. It's too conveniently placed for activation in portrait mode which makes me think the primary selling point is quick access to an updated AI camera or brand new AI "Lens" app for getting information about whatever you're looking at. We'll see it at WWDC this year or next. The pro photography stuff will be secondary. If it was designed around photography it would be lower on the frame.

This is why Apple Watch is getting a camera down the line, not for FaceTime or taking pictures, but for Apple's AI vision app. If Apple Watch gets a camera it will be what the Humane AI Pin should have been: always available AI computing with vision (except Apple Watch will have a usable full feature display/OS) where you don't have to take our your phone.

Lock button = Power & Wallet, secondary function is Text/Voice based Siri (long press)
Capture button = Photography (launches Camera), secondary function is Vision Siri (long press)

That or Apple by default maps the Action Button to Vision Siri and leaves the capture button for launching the Camera app + photography stuff
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sugargliderdude Avatar
sugargliderdude
26 minutes ago at 02:05 am
think I will stick with my iPhone 15 pro this year
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
23 minutes ago at 02:08 am
Literally ? but I am fine with Apple no longer asking me to open the wallet.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
