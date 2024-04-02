watchOS 11 Rumored to Drop Support for Apple Watch Series 4
Apple's upcoming watchOS 11 update will drop support for 2018's Apple Watch Series 4, according to iPhoneSoft.
After five years of receiving the latest software updates, Apple Watch Series 3 lost support upon the release of watchOS 9 in 2022. Last year's watchOS 10 update was compatible with all of the same Apple Watch models as watchOS 9, but a new rumor claims that watchOS 11 will drop support for the oldest currently supported Apple smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 4. The full device compatibility list for watchOS 11 is said to be as follows:
- Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)
- Apple Watch SE (first generation, 2020)
- Apple Watch SE (second generation, 2022)
- Apple Watch Ultra (first generation, 2022)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)
The Apple Watch Series 4 debuted alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in 2018, introducing the device's first ever redesign, a larger display, double the amount of storage, Fall Detection, and the ability to take an ECG.
Last year, iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone X, but iOS 18 is rumored to support all of the same models as its predecessor. Apple is expected to preview watchOS 11, iOS 18, and its other next-generation software updates at WWDC on June 10. The updates will likely release to the public in the fall.
Popular Stories
Apple's WWDC 2024 dates have been announced, giving us timing for the unveiling of the company's next round of major operating system updates and likely some other announcements. This week also saw some disappointing news on the iPad front, with update timing for the iPad Pro and iPad Air pushed back from previous rumors. We did hear some new tidbits about what might be coming in iOS 18 and...
Apple will introduce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously suggested the new iPads would come out in March, and then April, but the timeline has been pushed back once again. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple is working on updates to both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The iPad Pro models will...
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Thieves in Montreal, Canada have been using Apple's AirTags to facilitate vehicle theft, according to a report from Vermont news sites WCAX and NBC5 (via 9to5Mac). Police officers in Burlington, Vermont have issued a warning about AirTags for drivers who recently visited Canada. Two Burlington residents found Apple AirTags in their vehicles after returning from trips to Montreal, and these...
In November, Apple announced that the iPhone would support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app starting "later" in 2024, and Google has now revealed a more narrow timeframe. In a since-deleted section of the revamped Google Messages web page, spotted by 9to5Google, Google said that Apple would be adopting RCS on the iPhone in the "fall...
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...