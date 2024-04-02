watchOS 11 Rumored to Drop Support for Apple Watch Series 4

Apple's upcoming watchOS 11 update will drop support for 2018's Apple Watch Series 4, according to iPhoneSoft.



After five years of receiving the latest software updates, Apple Watch Series 3 lost support upon the release of watchOS 9 in 2022. Last year's watchOS 10 update was compatible with all of the same Apple Watch models as watchOS 9, but a new rumor claims that watchOS 11 will drop support for the oldest currently supported Apple smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 4. The full device compatibility list for watchOS 11 is said to be as follows:



Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Apple Watch SE (first generation, 2020)

Apple Watch SE (second generation, 2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (first generation, 2022)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

The Apple Watch Series 4 debuted alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in 2018, introducing the device's first ever redesign, a larger display, double the amount of storage, Fall Detection, and the ability to take an ECG.

Last year, iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone X, but iOS 18 is rumored to support all of the same models as its predecessor. Apple is expected to preview watchOS 11, iOS 18, and its other next-generation software updates at WWDC on June 10. The updates will likely release to the public in the fall.