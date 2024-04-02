Apple Updates iWork Apps With New Features on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Apple today updated its trio of iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone with several new features and changes.



The release notes for version 14.0 of the Mac apps follow, and the release notes for version 14.0 of the iPad and iPhone apps are nearly identical.



Keynote

• Add a new look to your slides with the Dynamic Color, Minimalist Light, and Minimalist Dark themes

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative presentation for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Improved compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files

• Additional stability and performance improvements

App Store links: Mac and iPad/iPhone.

Numbers

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative spreadsheet for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Additional stability and performance improvements

App Store links: Mac and iPad/iPhone.

Pages

• Press and hold the Command key to select noncontiguous words, sentences, or paragraphs

• Streamlined in-app notifications inform you when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time

• Preserve file format and full quality when adding HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad

• Additional stability and performance improvements

App Store links: Mac and iPad/iPhone.