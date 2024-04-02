Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 10.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a month after the release of watchOS 10.4.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.5 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.5 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

We don't yet know what's included in watchOS 10.5, but should anything new be found, we'll update this article.