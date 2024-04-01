Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models.

These deals are part of a larger sitewide sale at Best Buy, which also includes discounts on video games, TVs, tablets, headphones, and more. Another highlight of this event is the PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man for $449.99, down from $499.99. The PlayStation 5 Slim (Digital Edition) Spider-Man 2 Bundle is available for $399.99, down from $449.99. These are both solid $50 discounts on the rarely discounted console.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, there are three total models on sale right now at Best Buy. The cheapest model is the 512GB M3 Pro model at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

You'll find bigger deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, particularly on the M3 Max models of the computer. For the M3 Pro models, prices start at $2,249.00 for the 512GB/18GB RAM 16-inch MacBook Pro and increase to $2,649.00 for the 512GB/26GB RAM model, both of which are all-time low prices.

