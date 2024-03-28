Apple Immersive Video Featuring 2023 MLS Playoffs Coming to Vision Pro Tonight

Apple today plans to release an Apple Immersive Video that features the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. It is the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video, and it will be available on the Vision Pro headset.



Apple in February said that the MLS Playoffs were recorded in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio, giving viewers the opportunity to feel "every heart-pounding moment" of the playoffs.

As Jason Snell from Six Colors points out, Apple's video is being released 110 days after the 2023 MLS Cup Final, which is quite the wait. The video is also just five minutes long.

The MLS documentary is set to premiere on the Vision Pro at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.