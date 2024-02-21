Apple Immersive Video Featuring 2023 MLS Playoffs Coming to Vision Pro
Apple today announced plans to introduce an Apple Immersive Video that features the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Apple says that this will be the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video, and it will be viewable on the Vision Pro headset.
According to Apple, the MLS Playoffs were recorded in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio.
Coming soon, all Apple Vision Pro users can experience the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video. Viewers will feel every heart-pounding moment in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio that transports them to each match.
The MLS Apple Immersive Video will be coming in the near future, and its upcoming launch was included in an announcement about the kickoff of the 2024 MLS season.
MLS Season Pass subscribers can watch Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a special 90-minute version of MLS Countdown premiering at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 per month during the season or $99. Apple TV+ subscribers can get a discounted price of $12.99 per month or $79 for the season.
