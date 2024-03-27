Apple Releases Revised Versions of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 With Updated Build Number

by

Apple on late Tuesday released revised versions of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 with an updated build number of 21E237, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The updates previously had a build number of 21E236.

General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple
The revised updates are available for all iPhone and iPad models that are compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, but they can only be installed via the Finder app on macOS and the Apple Devices or iTunes apps on Windows at this time. Apple has not made the new builds available over the air in the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad.

It is unclear what changed between the builds, if anything, but any potential differences are likely very minor. For those curious, we have confirmed that the new builds do not contain any references to unreleased iPad models.

There have been sporadic reports on social media about iOS 17.4 and iOS 17.4.1 causing some iPhones to get stuck in a boot loop, so perhaps the new build will allow those devices to be properly restored, but this is merely speculation.

iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 were first released last week with bug fixes and security patches.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

VPsmith Avatar
VPsmith
59 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Doesn’t this seem sketchy to anyone??

First a build that doesn’t have release notes for days. Then we get this new weird build?

What kind of back door did Apple implement temporarily for the feds this time?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
1 hour ago at 06:01 am
At this point Apple is trolling. an update that can only be accessed by special means and not OTA.

Either release the iPads today, or don’t. Really becoming frustrating
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
18 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Why not just call it 17.4.2??

I also noticed that last night iTunes no longer allows installation of any version of 17.4… it worked totally fine just a few weeks ago. Why is Apple retroactively blocking an older firmware that is still currently signed? What is with all the strange software behavior lately??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
21 minutes ago at 06:39 am

Damn, now I’ll need to wait for iAppleBytes to run anther battery test on this newer build… before I update.
Surely the result of a battery test on any iPhone will always be concluded as "disappointing".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
srbNYC Avatar
srbNYC
8 minutes ago at 06:52 am

No OTA showing for me
Original story: they can only be installed via the Finder app on macOS ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/109046') and the Apple Devices or iTunes apps on Windows at this time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
31 minutes ago at 06:30 am
8.22GB LMAO



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone Home Screen Gradient Blank Spaces 1

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Apps Be Placed Anywhere on Home Screen Grid

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Read Full Article171 comments
reset password request iphone

Warning: Apple Users Targeted in Advanced Phishing Attack Involving Password Reset Requests

Tuesday March 26, 2024 4:34 pm PDT by
Phishing attacks taking advantage of what appears to be a bug in Apple's password reset feature have become increasingly common, according to a report from KrebsOnSecurity. Multiple Apple users users have been targeted in an attack that bombards them with an endless stream of notifications or multi-factor authentication (MFA) messages in an attempt to get them to approve an Apple ID password...
Read Full Article123 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 With Fix for USB Hub Bug

Monday March 25, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
Read Full Article138 comments
iPad Pro 2024 Landscape Camera Feature

New iPad Pro Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

Monday March 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Read Full Article98 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Purple

iOS 18 Will Finally Bring This Android Feature to iPhone

Monday March 25, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen grid, according to sources familiar with development of the software update. This basic feature has long been available on Android smartphones. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, our sources said that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18....
Read Full Article
iphone reasons to upgrade

Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

Monday March 25, 2024 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model. The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older...
Read Full Article162 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Green

Apple Says These New iOS Features Are Coming Later This Year

Sunday March 24, 2024 7:45 am PDT by
Apple has previously announced three new iOS features that it said are coming to the iPhone later this year, as outlined below. The new features include the ability to install iPhone apps on the web in the EU, RCS support in the Messages app, and next-generation CarPlay. Web Distribution Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to ...
Read Full Article