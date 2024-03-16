Apple's Larger Store at Canada's Square One Mall Opens Next Saturday

Apple's relocated store at the Square One shopping mall in Mississauga, Ontario will hold its grand opening on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time, according to updated wording on the store's construction facade, shared with us by Apollo Zhao. Mississauga is located just west of Toronto, the most populous city in Canada.

The new Apple Square One (via The new Apple Square One (via Apollo Zhao

Thursday, March 21 will be the final day of business at Apple's existing Square One store, which originally opened in August 2009.

The new store is located on the second floor of Square One, above the central food court, and it has a very wide, partially-curved facade. It has a significantly larger footprint than the existing store, which will allow it to better accommodate the heavy customer traffic at Canada's second-largest indoor shopping mall.