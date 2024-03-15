MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPad Air, an Apple Pencil 2, and two Astropad accessories. Astropad is known for the Astropad Studio app that turns the iPad into a drawing tablet for a Mac, but also for the Rock Paper Pencil and Darkboard iPad Stand, both of which are perfect for getting more out of Apple's iPads.



Rock Paper Pencil is a kit that includes a textured screen protector and Apple Pencil tip that combine to make writing and drawing on the iPad feel like you're writing on a piece of paper. Astropad just recently overhauled the Rock Paper Pencil to make it an even better experience.



The screen protector uses NanoCling technology so it adheres to an iPad using static cling, and it can be taken off and put back on as needed with no residue left on the iPad's screen. With NanoCling, the screen protector fits right up to the display of the iPad to provide a flat surface with no gaps or ridges. Because of the slight friction from the texture of the screen protector, there's more control over stroke output.



Rock Paper Pencil's pencil tip fits on to the Apple Pencil and can hold up to heavy daily use. There's a wear-resistant copper alloy core inside with a palladium coating, and it is equivalent to an 0.7mm ballpoint pen for precision writing and sketching. Astropad includes two pencil tips with the kit, along with a protective storage sleeve so you can tuck away the screen protector when you're not using it.



Priced at $40, the Rock Paper Pencil kit works with all of Apple's modern iPads, including the iPad Air, both iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad mini, and the 7th-generation and later iPad.

For those who like to sketch and draw on their iPads, Astropad also makes the Darkboard Drawing Stand, an essential accessory for improving iPad ergonomics for artists. Made from a rigid foam material, the Darkboard can be used on the couch, in bed, or on a flat surface without causing stress on the arms and wrists.



The foam material provides cushioning, and a polycarbonate frame holds the iPad in place at any angle so you can get comfortable positioning no matter where you're at. If you have a desk or a table for Darkboard, it can be used vertically to turn the iPad into a mini Mac.

Astropad designed Darkboard with 1mm of space between the iPad's display and the foam for device protection in case the Darkboard is dropped, and it leaves a cutout for the camera and charging port so you're not losing any functionality. There's also a little pocket for storing the Apple Pencil when it's not in use, and grooved handles so it can be moved from place to place.

Priced at $100 , Darkboard works with the 11-inch iPad Pro, third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later, and the 10.9-inch iPad Air.

