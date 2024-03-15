MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPad Air, an Apple Pencil 2, and two Astropad accessories. Astropad is known for the Astropad Studio app that turns the iPad into a drawing tablet for a Mac, but also for the Rock Paper Pencil and Darkboard iPad Stand, both of which are perfect for getting more out of Apple's iPads.

rock paper pencil 1
Rock Paper Pencil is a kit that includes a textured screen protector and Apple Pencil tip that combine to make writing and drawing on the iPad feel like you're writing on a piece of paper. Astropad just recently overhauled the Rock Paper Pencil to make it an even better experience.

rock paper pencil 2
The screen protector uses NanoCling technology so it adheres to an iPad using static cling, and it can be taken off and put back on as needed with no residue left on the iPad's screen. With NanoCling, the screen protector fits right up to the display of the iPad to provide a flat surface with no gaps or ridges. Because of the slight friction from the texture of the screen protector, there's more control over stroke output.

rock paper pencil 3
Rock Paper Pencil's pencil tip fits on to the Apple Pencil and can hold up to heavy daily use. There's a wear-resistant copper alloy core inside with a palladium coating, and it is equivalent to an 0.7mm ballpoint pen for precision writing and sketching. Astropad includes two pencil tips with the kit, along with a protective storage sleeve so you can tuck away the screen protector when you're not using it.

rock paper pencil 5
Priced at $40, the Rock Paper Pencil kit works with all of Apple's modern iPads, including the iPad Air, both iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad mini, and the 7th-generation and later iPad.

For those who like to sketch and draw on their iPads, Astropad also makes the Darkboard Drawing Stand, an essential accessory for improving iPad ergonomics for artists. Made from a rigid foam material, the Darkboard can be used on the couch, in bed, or on a flat surface without causing stress on the arms and wrists.

darkboard
The foam material provides cushioning, and a polycarbonate frame holds the iPad in place at any angle so you can get comfortable positioning no matter where you're at. If you have a desk or a table for Darkboard, it can be used vertically to turn the iPad into a mini Mac.

Astropad designed Darkboard with 1mm of space between the iPad's display and the foam for device protection in case the Darkboard is dropped, and it leaves a cutout for the camera and charging port so you're not losing any functionality. There's also a little pocket for storing the Apple Pencil when it's not in use, and grooved handles so it can be moved from place to place.


Priced at $100, Darkboard works with the 11-inch iPad Pro, third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later, and the 10.9-inch iPad Air.

We have a 10.9-inch iPad Air, Darkboard, and Rock Paper Pencil kit to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Astropad Giveaway
The contest will run from today (March 15) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 22. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after March 22 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tags: Astropad, Giveaway

