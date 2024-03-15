Five Key Upgrades Coming to iPhone 16

by

The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Capture Button

All four ‌iPhone 16‌ models are set to get a whole new button, which will be located on the right side of the device below the Power button. In the United States, this is where the mmWave 5G antenna is, so Apple will be shifting that over to the other side.

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective Gray
This addition, which Apple calls the "Capture Button," will be for taking photos and videos when the ‌iPhone‌ is held in a landscape orientation. It seems aimed specifically at capturing 3D landscape video that will then be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, but it will also be useful for taking regular video and photos as well.

Rumors suggest the button will be a standard mechanical button like the Power and Volume buttons, but it will support multiple levels of pressure. You'll be able to press down lightly to focus, and then press down further to snap a picture or start recording. The feel will be similar to a multi-function camera shutter button.

As a bonus, the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ models will also get the Action Button that was introduced with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max, so both the Action Button and Capture Button will be available across the entire lineup.

Display Sizes

Apple has been using 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes for all ‌iPhone‌ generations since the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ 12 models, but display sizes are finally set to increase slightly in 2024. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ display is expected to be approximately 6.3 inches, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max display will be approximately 6.9 inches.

iPhone 16 Pro Front Feature
Screen sizes are bigger because the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and 16 Pro Max will be about 3mm taller, and around 1mm wider. Thickness isn't increasing, but weight will go up just a bit because of size jump.

Unfortunately, the size change will be limited to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max this year, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus will still measure in at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Camera Upgrades

Apple has camera changes in store for all of the ‌iPhone 16‌ models. For the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, there will be a new vertical lens arrangement that does away with the diagonal arrangement Apple has used for the last several years. The change is expected to let the ‌iPhone 16‌ models capture spatial video, a feature limited to the 15 Pro and Pro Max right now.

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Colors
The biggest update will be limited to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max, though. Apple is upgrading the Ultra Wide camera to 48 megapixels, bringing improved images in lower lighting conditions. The lens is expected to work like the 48-megapixel Wide camera, which uses pixel binning to combine the data from four pixels into one "super pixel" for better image quality.

Since spatial video recording uses both the Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, spatial videos will get a boost with the new Pro models.

Apple is also going to bring the 5x Telephoto lens to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ this year, and that's presumably possible because of those aforementioned size increases. 5X optical zoom is available on the 15 Pro Max right now, but both Pro models will get it in 2024.

Faster 5G

With the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max, Apple plans to adopt Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 modem chip. Modem chips aren't often a major feature that we highlight, especially since the transition to 5G, but the X75 will be faster while also using less power.

qualcomm x75 chip
It offers 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave and 5x carrier aggregation for sub-6GHz. Carrier aggregation improves data speeds, so a higher number equates to lower latency and more data throughput. The modem chip has a second-generation AI processor inside that Qualcomm says will improve speeds, coverage, link robustness, and location accuracy. You might see fewer connection issues in parking garages, elevators, and subways.

The X75 merges the sub-6GHz and mmWave transceivers, so there's 25 percent less circuit board space used and less power draw. So far, rumors suggest that the X75 will be limited to the Pro models in 2024, with the standard models to continue to use the X70 in the current ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup.

Along with better 5G, Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models. Wi-Fi 7 supports speeds up to 40Gb/s, and could result in lower latency and more reliable connectivity. As for the ‌iPhone 16‌, we're expecting to see an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E, allowing them to connect to 6GHz networks. The 15 Pro models support Wi-Fi 6E, but the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models are limited to Wi-Fi 6.

Generative AI

Apple is focusing on AI in a big way in 2024 as it aims to catch up with Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and other companies that have invested heavily in generative AI. AI is software based, of course, but it needs hardware to support it.

iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles
With iOS 18, Apple is rumored to be making some major AI-based improvements and introducing AI across the operating system, and some of the most advanced features might be limited to the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup because of the processing power required.

All four ‌iPhone 16‌ models are expected to get an A18 chip (perhaps A18 Pro for the Pro lineup), and the A18 chips will be built on Apple's 3-nanometer process for improved performance and efficiency. Right now, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models use the 3nm A17 Pro, but the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are using prior-generation A16 chip technology.

Upgrading to a 3-nanometer chip across the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup will allow Apple to bring the latest AI features to even its most affordable flagship models, and the A18 is expected to include a faster Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores. Rumors suggest that Apple wants to do AI processing on-device to preserve privacy, and some serious performance is needed to make that possible.

Read More

For more on the features coming to the ‌iPhone‌ in 2024, make sure to check out both our iPhone 16 roundup and our iPhone 16 Pro roundup.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
38 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
Will have to see what the camera upgrade really turns out to be, everything else is meh.
My 13PM still going strong
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
With these phones getting ever-increasing size and thickness, it's like Apple doesn't make phones for me anymore.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Monday March 11, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Read Full Article
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Tuesday March 12, 2024 9:04 am PDT by
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Read Full Article107 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Would Expand to These 8 U.S. States… Two Years Ago

Thursday March 14, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona,...
Read Full Article149 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Monday March 11, 2024 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
Read Full Article145 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Monday March 11, 2024 6:05 am PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple EU iOS Changes

Apple Announces Ability to Download iPhone Apps From Websites in EU

Tuesday March 12, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced three further changes for developers in the European Union, allowing them to distribute apps directly from webpages, choose how to design in-app promotions, and more. Apple last week enabled alternative app stores in the EU in iOS 17.4, allowing third-party app stores to offer a catalog of other developers' apps as well as the marketplace developer's own apps. As of...
Read Full Article501 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Buys DarwinAI Ahead of Major Generative AI Updates Coming in iOS 18

Thursday March 14, 2024 10:27 am PDT by
Apple acquired Canada-based company DarwinAI earlier this year to build out its AI team, reports Bloomberg. DarwinAI created AI technology for inspecting components during the manufacturing process, and it also had a focus on making smaller and more efficient AI systems. DarwinAI's website and social media accounts have been taken offline following Apple's purchase. Dozens of former DarwinAI ...
Read Full Article157 comments
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch in These Nine Countries Next

Wednesday March 13, 2024 4:55 pm PDT by
Apple will soon add 12 new languages to the virtual keyboard on the Vision Pro, based on code discovered by MacRumors. Right now, the Apple Vision Pro keyboard only supports English (US) and Emoji, which makes sense as it is limited to the United States. To bring the Vision Pro to new countries, Apple needs to add support for additional languages. The code indicates the following languages...
Read Full Article74 comments