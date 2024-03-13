GarageBand for Mac Updated With Important Security Fix

Apple this week updated GarageBand for Mac with an important security fix. Users should update the app as soon as possible due to this security vulnerability.



In a support document for the new GarageBand version, Apple said "a use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management":

GarageBand Available for: macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2024-23300: Marc Schoenefeld, Dr. rer. nat.

GarageBand version 10.4.11 is available on the Mac App Store. The update also includes stability improvements and bug fixes, according to Apple.