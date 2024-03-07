New M3 MacBook Air Models to Have Day-One macOS Update

by

The new MacBook Air models that are set to be released tomorrow will have a day-one update, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

macbook air blue image
Both the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ models that are set to launch tomorrow are running a special build of macOS Sonoma 14.3, with a version number of 23D2057.

Users will be prompted to update to ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4 tomorrow, as the software saw a public release today. Given the timing of the software's launch and the debut of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ models, Apple was not able to get the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.4 update installed on them.

Apple's M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ models are priced starting at $1099 for the 13-inch version and $1299 for the 15-inch version. Customers who pre-ordered will receive their machines on March 8, which is also when the new ‌MacBook Air‌ models will be available in Apple retail locations.

