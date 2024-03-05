Get Up to $500 Off Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro and $100 Off 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Note: Macrumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the Best Buy deals, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $899.00 with a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model is at $999.00 with this extra discount, down from $1,499.00.
Note: Only My Best Buy Plus/Total members can see these final deal prices.
Both of these represent all-time low prices on the 2022 MacBook Pro, which has the Touch Bar. Even without the exclusive My Best Buy Plus/Total discounts these remain solid deals if not quite record low prices.
Secondly, B&H Photo has the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00, which is down from $999.00. Apple dropped the price of this model down to $999.00 this week with the introduction of the new M3 MacBook Airs, and this is the first notable discount on that price that we've tracked.
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Apple will this month release iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which is projected to arrive by March 7. When the day arrives, be sure to check Settings ➝...