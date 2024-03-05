Get Up to $500 Off Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro and $100 Off 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

We're tracking a pair of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals today at B&H Photo and Best Buy, respectively. You'll find the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $100 off at B&H Photo and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for up to $500 off (with a membership) at Best Buy.

Note: Macrumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Best Buy deals, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $899.00 with a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model is at $999.00 with this extra discount, down from $1,499.00.

Note: Only My Best Buy Plus/Total members can see these final deal prices.

Both of these represent all-time low prices on the 2022 MacBook Pro, which has the Touch Bar. Even without the exclusive My Best Buy Plus/Total discounts these remain solid deals if not quite record low prices.



Secondly, B&H Photo has the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00, which is down from $999.00. Apple dropped the price of this model down to $999.00 this week with the introduction of the new M3 MacBook Airs, and this is the first notable discount on that price that we've tracked.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.