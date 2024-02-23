When Will Apple Release iOS 17.4 for iPhones?
Apple has been beta testing iOS 17.4 for nearly a month now. Below, we explain when the update is likely to be released to all users.
In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, which were implemented in response to new regulations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released at some point in March:
Developers can learn about these changes on the Apple Developer Support page and can begin testing new capabilities today in the iOS 17.4 beta. The new capabilities will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March 2024.
Apple has until March 6 to comply with the Digital Markets Act, in order to avoid fines, so iOS 17.4 will likely be released on or before that date.
In addition to the changes in the EU, key new features in iOS 17.4 include Apple Podcasts transcripts, a new iMessage security protocol, new emoji, and the ability to use the Apple Cash card on more websites by generating a virtual card number. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year.
iOS 17.4 is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer. The update will be available in the Settings app under General → Software Update.
Other software updates expected to be released in March include iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, and visionOS 1.1.
