WhatsApp Gains New Text Formatting Options in Latest Update

WhatsApp has added new text formatting options to the chat platform, enabling users to message each other everything from grocery lists to step-by-step instructions in mid-conversation.
Following Wednesday's update, WhatsApp users can now use bulleted and numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code to communicate more effectively.
The new formatting options join the existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospaced formats that have been available to WhatsApp users for a while now.
How to Use New WhatsApp Text Formatting Options
Bulleted list: Start a new line with a - (dash) symbol, followed by a space.
Numbered list: Start a new line with 1 or 2 digits, followed by a period and a space.
Block quote: Start a new line with the > symbol, followed by a space.
Inline code: Wrap any code or text you want to highlight using the ` symbol.
All of WhatsApp's text formatting options (Image: WhatsApp)
Last month, WhatsApp introduced a custom sticker creation tool for iPhone users running iOS 17 or later. In a future update, WhatsApp also plans to add passkey support, allowing iPhone users to sign in to the app with Face ID, Touch ID, or their device's passcode.
