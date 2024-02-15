Authy Is Sunsetting Its Desktop Authenticator Apps on March 19, 2024
Authy, the two-factor authentication (2FA) service, says its desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux will reach end-of-life on March 19, 2024.
Twilio, the company that owns Authy, revealed the decision on Wednesday in a updated support article. It did not say whether Authy Desktop apps will stop working after this date or simply no longer receive updates, but the company confirmed that its mobile apps will continue to be maintained.
As one of only a few third-party desktop 2FA code generator apps on Mac, the loss of Authy Desktop is likely to disappoint users who got used to signing into 2FA-protected accounts from their computer rather than having to get out their phone, where most 2FA apps usually live.
For users in this position that own a Mac powered by Apple silicon, Authy suggests downloading the iOS version of the app to their computer. Otherwise, Authy recommends using the mobile version instead, or switching to a different authenticator app. The bad news is that anyone who wants to switch to another 2FA app entirely will have to disable 2FA on all of their stored accounts first, because Authy lacks an export feature.
At the beginning of the year, Authy said that it was shutting down its desktop app in August 2024, so it has brought forward its decision to sunset the app by several months. The company said its decision to kill its desktop versions was made to "streamline our focus and provide more value on existing product solutions for which we see increasing demand."
