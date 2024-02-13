Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 17.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 17.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the release of the second tvOS 17.4 beta.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.4 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS software releases are usually minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on smaller improvements rather than outward-facing changes.
The tvOS 17.4 update adds support for Apple Music SharePlay on the Apple TV. The Apple TV user can pull up an Apple Music QR code that can be scanned by anyone, which then allows multiple people to contribute to what's playing via Apple Music. An Apple Music subscription is not required.
We've also seen references to homeOS in tvOS 17.4, but it's not yet clear what homeOS is.
tvOS 17.4 is expected to see a release in March alongside iOS 17.4.
