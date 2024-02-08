Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 With Fix for Text Overlapping Bug

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.3.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that came out last September. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.3.1 comes a few weeks after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.3.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.3‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

Today's update addresses a frustrating ‌macOS Sonoma‌ bug that could cause text to get randomly replaced while typing. There have been multiple complaints about the issue, which affected web pages and apps like Mail and Messages.

The problem has persisted for several months, and has been an issue through multiple versions of Sonoma.