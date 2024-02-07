Apple Seeds Second iOS 17.4 Public Beta With EU App Ecosystem Changes
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its release. The second public iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 betas come a week after Apple released the first betas.
Public beta testers can get the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.
The iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 betas introduce a whole slew of changes for users in the European Union, allowing for alternative app stores and alternative payment methods.
There are new options for choosing a default browser, NFC has been opened up to banks and other financial institutions, and browsers aren't mandated to use WebKit.
Along with these changes, the update also brings new emoji characters, Podcast transcripts, tweaks to Safari, hints of what we can expect from the next-generation CarPlay, and more.
Full details on what's included in iOS 17.4 can be found in our features guide. Apple has also released new public betas of tvOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, and the HomePod 17.4 Software.
