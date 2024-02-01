'Navy Blue' and 'Emerald' May Be Heading for Apple's Spring 2024 Accessory Refresh

Images purporting to depict some of the potential color options heading for Apple's 2024 spring accessory refresh have surfaced on the MacRumors forums, providing an early look at what to expect.



The information comes from Apple Watch band collector and MacRumors forums member known as "mikedop," who explained that the pictured Sport Loop units originate from China. mikedop's source referred to the colors as "Navy Blue" and "Emerald," although they noted that these names might not be the official titles. Historically, the exact names of Apple's new color options are often lost in translation prior to their release.

Apple reportedly prototypes around twice as many new color options as it actually releases, so it is not yet known if these ones were approved or not. Apple's annual spring refresh of its accessory colors is likely to launch in early March, perhaps alongside a new iPhone 15 color option.