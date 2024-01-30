Kuo: iPhone 16 Models to Lack Significant Design Changes Beyond Capture Button

iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



One of the only notable hardware changes rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup is the addition of a so-called "capture" button for recording video.

In a Medium post today, Kuo also said the iPhone is unlikely to have "more comprehensive" generative AI features until 2025 at the earliest.

More details to follow.