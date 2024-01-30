Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Post-apocalyptic open world action game Death Stranding is today officially available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs powered by Apple silicon.
Previously released on PlayStation 5 (2021) and PC (2022), the Director's Cut version for Mac was announced by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima at WWDC 2023 to showcase the potential gaming performance of Apple silicon. Apple subsequently teased an iPhone 15 Pro version at its "Wonderlust" iPhone event in September.
Gamers take on the role of Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame) as a courier tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies and reconnecting them via wireless network following a cataclysmic event known as the Death Stranding. Unfortunately for everyone, the event opens a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming a ravaged and desolate world.
MacRumors sister site TouchArcade has an updating review of the game, which supports iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices, as well as Macs running one of Apple's M-series chips.
Death Stranding Director's Cut
is currently listed in the App Store
at the promotional price of $19.99 (normal price $39.99). Note that this is a universal purchase giving players the iPhone 15 Pro, iPadOS, and macOS versions in a single purchase as well as support for cross-device progress syncing.
