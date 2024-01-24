Apple Music Classical Now Available in China, Japan, and More Countries

Apple Music Classical is now available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, fulfilling a rollout promise to the regions that Apple made earlier this month.



Apple Music Classical first launched in most other countries in March 2023. The ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app offers ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers access to over five million classical music tracks, including new high-quality releases, in addition to hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works.

The app offers a simpler interface for interacting with classical music specifically. Unlike the existing ‌Apple Music‌ app, ‌Apple Music‌ Classical allows users to search by composer, work, conductor, catalog number, and more. Users can get more detailed information from editorial notes and descriptions.

The app can be pre-ordered now on the App Store in the above regions. In the U.S., a standard Apple Music subscription costs $10.99 per month.

In 2021, Apple announced that it had purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic and would be folding it into ‌Apple Music‌ via a new app dedicated to the genre.