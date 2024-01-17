Amazon Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Ultra 2 Model for $749 ($50 Off)

Amazon has nearly every model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749.00 today, down from $799.00. You'll find all band options on sale at this price, including Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Alpine Loop.

You can find the full list of Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on sale below, with the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop getting the most discounts this time around. Most of the wearables are in stock on Amazon and can be delivered between January 21 and January 22, although a few won't be delivered until later in the month.

Compared to past sales, this deal is a solid second-best price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it continues to be the best deal we've tracked so far on the watch in 2024. Because we're unlikely to see those record low holiday discounts come back any time soon, we recommend purchasing now if you've been waiting.



Amazon has a few extra Apple Watch deals worth noting, including the Apple Watch SE for $199.00 ($50 off) and the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00 ($70 off). Both of these are all-time low prices on each wearable.

