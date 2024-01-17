Amazon Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Ultra 2 Model for $749 ($50 Off)
Amazon has nearly every model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749.00 today, down from $799.00. You'll find all band options on sale at this price, including Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Alpine Loop.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can find the full list of Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on sale below, with the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop getting the most discounts this time around. Most of the wearables are in stock on Amazon and can be delivered between January 21 and January 22, although a few won't be delivered until later in the month.
Compared to past sales, this deal is a solid second-best price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it continues to be the best deal we've tracked so far on the watch in 2024. Because we're unlikely to see those record low holiday discounts come back any time soon, we recommend purchasing now if you've been waiting.
Amazon has a few extra Apple Watch deals worth noting, including the Apple Watch SE for $199.00 ($50 off) and the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00 ($70 off). Both of these are all-time low prices on each wearable.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Apple is making major changes to its U.S. iOS App Store policies, and developers are now able to direct customers to a non-App Store purchasing option for digital goods. Apple is allowing apps to feature a single link to a developer website that leads to an in-app purchase alternative, but Apple plans to continue to collect a 12 to 27 percent commission on content bought this way. Apple's...
Top Rated Comments