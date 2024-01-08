'Clear' To-Do App Gets Total Design Overhaul and New Feature Set

by

Clear is a to-do list app that was first launched in 2012, and while it has received few updates since that time, it has remained popular with users due to its easy-to-use design and simple layout.


Impending, the team behind Clear, has been working on a major revamp for the last several months, and Clear 2 is launching today. Clear 2 has the same general design and function as the original app, but there are new gestures for more fluid list making, new color themes, an edge-to-edge design, updated fonts, quote packs, sound themes, app icon options, and more.

Creating and managing lists in Clear has not changed. Tap anywhere to add an item to a list, and swipe to either check it off or delete it. A tap at the bottom of the app goes to a list overview, and a second bottom tap leads to personalization options, rewards, the shop, and an archive of completed items.

clear app night theme
Users can have an unlimited number of lists and items on the list, and the simple design of the app puts the focus on what's upcoming. Items on the list can be dragged and dropped between lists, and a swipe and hold to the left allows a time and a date to be added. Screenshotting a list brings up a share sheet so you can share a text or image version of the contents with a friend.

clear scene beach
As with the original version of Clear, using the app unlocks collectibles like unique colors for lists, and just using the app will provide users with new themes and fonts to choose from. There are also haptics and sounds when checking items off, adding new items to the list, and using other app features.

Clear is no longer a paid app and it is free to use, and Impending has a clever monetization strategy. There is an entirely optional store with themes, fonts, sound packs, and app icons that change on a daily basis. The cosmetic options available for purchase do not affect the core functionality of the app, but do offer unique customization options.

clear scene ipod
Clear 2 can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and those who have the existing version of Clear will get the update without having to redownload the app. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

GermanSuplex Avatar
GermanSuplex
48 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Wow, an app that focuses on core features, offers it for free and tries to find a way to recoup funds in a more imaginative fashion that simply adding a subscription free for the sake of it, or stunting features that could be offered with a one-time purchase.

Sounds like a solid app.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CrazedVW Avatar
CrazedVW
38 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I've used Clear since its introduction. I've tried other to-do apps over the years but I've always come back to it because of its simple, minimalist interface that just works for making lists of stuff I need to do. I'm glad it's finally been updated and glad the developer didn't add a bunch of unnecessary crap to it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pdaholic Avatar
pdaholic
39 minutes ago at 09:22 am
This app was my favorite years ago. Looks like there’s still no cloud sync, and no Home Screen widgets.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
netsped Avatar
netsped
20 minutes ago at 09:41 am
How can a simple list/task app be over 400 MB in size?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 09:00 am
Clear brings back many fond memories, a pinnacle of minimalist design.

I stopped using it because it did not integrate with Apple's Reminders data, which still appears to be the case.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
linkmaster02 Avatar
linkmaster02
59 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Wow, a blast from the past! Clear’s simplicity was so unique back in the day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
