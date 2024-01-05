Best Apple Deals of the Week: Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions With Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C
If you're looking to find a few products to help stick to your fitness-related New Year's resolutions, this week's deals should help. You'll find a record low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as well as solid $50 markdowns across the Apple Watch lineup. Additionally, there are steep discounts on the iPad, MacBook Air, and AirTag as we close out the first week of 2024.
AirPods Pro
- What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
For the first week of 2024, Amazon has brought back an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. You can get these earbuds for $189.00, down fro $249.00, with delivery available as soon as January 9.
Apple Watch
- What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple Watch models
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
If you want to upgrade your fitness tracking in the New Year, Amazon is also discounting a huge collection of Apple Watches right now. You can get $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9 (from $349.00), the Apple Watch SE (from $199.00), and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (from $739.99).
iPad
- What's the deal? Take $100 off 10th gen iPad
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Amazon has nearly every model of Apple's 10th generation iPad on sale this week, as well as nearly every color. Prices start at $349.00 for 64GB Wi-Fi and $499.00 for 256GB Wi-Fi, and also include cellular options. Every price listed is an all-time low price for these iPads, matching the best deals we tracked during the holidays.
MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $250 off M1 13-inch MacBook Air and M2 15-inch MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
In terms of MacBooks, the best New Year's deals can be found on the older M1 13-inch MacBook Air and the new M2 15-inch MacBook Air, both of which are $250 off original prices. For the M1 model, this is a match of the all-time low Black Friday pricing.
AirTag
- What's the deal? Take $20 off AirTag 4-Pack
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Finally this week, Amazon is beating an all-time low holiday sale we saw last season, discounting the AirTag 4-Pack to $78.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $99.00.
