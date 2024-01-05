Best Apple Deals of the Week: Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions With Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C

by

If you're looking to find a few products to help stick to your fitness-related New Year's resolutions, this week's deals should help. You'll find a record low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as well as solid $50 markdowns across the Apple Watch lineup. Additionally, there are steep discounts on the iPad, MacBook Air, and AirTag as we close out the first week of 2024.

AirPods Pro

airpods pro 2 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00

For the first week of 2024, Amazon has brought back an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. You can get these earbuds for $189.00, down fro $249.00, with delivery available as soon as January 9.

Apple Watch

apple watch orange

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple Watch models
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.00

$59 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $739.99

If you want to upgrade your fitness tracking in the New Year, Amazon is also discounting a huge collection of Apple Watches right now. You can get $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9 (from $349.00), the Apple Watch SE (from $199.00), and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (from $739.99).

iPad

ipad orange

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$100 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

$100 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
iPad (64GB Cellular) for $499.00

$100 OFF
iPad (256GB Cellular) for $649.00

Amazon has nearly every model of Apple's 10th generation iPad on sale this week, as well as nearly every color. Prices start at $349.00 for 64GB Wi-Fi and $499.00 for 256GB Wi-Fi, and also include cellular options. Every price listed is an all-time low price for these iPads, matching the best deals we tracked during the holidays.

MacBook Air

macbook airs orange

  • What's the deal? Take $250 off M1 13-inch MacBook Air and M2 15-inch MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$249 OFF
M1 13-inch MacBook Air for $749.99

$250 OFF
M2 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,049.00

In terms of MacBooks, the best New Year's deals can be found on the older M1 13-inch MacBook Air and the new M2 15-inch MacBook Air, both of which are $250 off original prices. For the M1 model, this is a match of the all-time low Black Friday pricing.

AirTag

airtag orange

  • What's the deal? Take $20 off AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$20 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $78.99

Finally this week, Amazon is beating an all-time low holiday sale we saw last season, discounting the AirTag 4-Pack to $78.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $99.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

