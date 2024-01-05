Best Apple Deals of the Week: Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions With Sales on Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C

If you're looking to find a few products to help stick to your fitness-related New Year's resolutions, this week's deals should help. You'll find a record low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as well as solid $50 markdowns across the Apple Watch lineup. Additionally, there are steep discounts on the iPad, MacBook Air, and AirTag as we close out the first week of 2024.

AirPods Pro

For the first week of 2024, Amazon has brought back an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. You can get these earbuds for $189.00, down fro $249.00, with delivery available as soon as January 9.



Apple Watch

If you want to upgrade your fitness tracking in the New Year, Amazon is also discounting a huge collection of Apple Watches right now. You can get $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9 (from $349.00), the Apple Watch SE (from $199.00), and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (from $739.99).



iPad

Amazon has nearly every model of Apple's 10th generation iPad on sale this week, as well as nearly every color. Prices start at $349.00 for 64GB Wi-Fi and $499.00 for 256GB Wi-Fi, and also include cellular options. Every price listed is an all-time low price for these iPads, matching the best deals we tracked during the holidays.



MacBook Air

In terms of MacBooks, the best New Year's deals can be found on the older M1 13-inch MacBook Air and the new M2 15-inch MacBook Air, both of which are $250 off original prices. For the M1 model, this is a match of the all-time low Black Friday pricing.



AirTag

Finally this week, Amazon is beating an all-time low holiday sale we saw last season, discounting the AirTag 4-Pack to $78.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $99.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.