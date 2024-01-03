Apple Watch New Year Deals Include $50 Off Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2

Amazon is discounting an array of Apple Watches today, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Although none are at all-time low prices, these are the best discounts we've tracked since the Black Friday shopping season.

Apple Watch Series 9

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 9, Amazon has the 41mm GPS device for $349.00 in three Aluminum colors, down from $399.00. The 45mm GPS device is on sale for $379.00 in every Aluminum color, down from $429.00.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's newest mainline wearable device. It shares the same look as the previous generation model, but includes a faster S9 chip, brighter display, and new features like Double Tap.

Apple Watch SE

Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $199.00, down from $249.00, and the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $229.00, down from $279.00. Both models are available in three Aluminum colors: Midnight, Silver, and Starlight.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's low-cost option in the Apple Watch lineup, and it'll get the job done for most people who want a simple fitness tracker. It lacks the Series 9's health sensors like ECG, blood oxygen, and temperature sensing.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has dropped to $749.00 on Amazon, down from $799.00. This one is available in a large collection of colors and band styles, and it's just about $10 away from the all-time low price.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most rugged wearable, and compared to the previous generation it has an improved GPS, more durable display, extra long battery life, and more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.