Apple Fitness+ Adding Content to Kickstart Your New Year's Resolution

by

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to exercise more, and Apple Fitness+ will be adding more content next week to help out.

Apple Fitness Plus 2024
Apple today announced that Fitness+ will be gaining a variety of new workouts, meditations, and "Time to Walk" audio episodes starting January 8.

The following new workouts will be available:

  • Starting January 8, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna will be available.
  • Starting January 15, new workouts with music by Britney Spears will be available.
  • Starting January 22, new workouts with music by U2 will be available.
  • Starting February 5, Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by Usher, who will be headlining this year's Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII.

Seven new "Sound" meditations coming to Fitness+ will allow you to relax with a variety of "soothing tones and rhythms." Apple is also adding a new workout program called "Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers," which it says is designed to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility for golfers of all skill levels.

Similar to podcasts, "Time to Walk" episodes feature influential people sharing stories and music that users can listen to while walking. Upcoming episodes will feature new guests, including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo. For the first time ever, select episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts for free in the 21 countries where Fitness+ is available, even without a subscription.

Apple Watch users can earn a new limited-edition award called "Ring in the New Year" when they close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row any time in January.

Apple Watch New Year Award 2024
"From sound meditations to help you relax, to building strength for an improved golf swing, or turning up the volume on your workouts, Fitness+ has something for everyone to help them stay active and support their wellbeing in the new year," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's Vice President of Fitness Technologies, in a press release.

Fitness+ is available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. In the U.S., the service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with free trial options available.

Fitness+ subscribers can read Apple's press release for more information.

18 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Great to see new workouts ?

I still don't understand why it's not available worldwide. It's their content. Music maybe? They could just limit specific lessons/courses. Or some health-related legal concerns?

I'd understand with vast difference in jurisdictions all over the world, but what's strange is that it's available in some EU countries but not in whole EU ?
