Amazon Prime Video to Feature Ads From January 29, With $2.99 Fee to Avoid Them

by

Amazon Prime Video will introduce limited ads to its content starting on January 29, offering an ad-free option for an additional fee.

prime video logo
In an email to subscribers, Amazon confirmed that movies and TV shows on Prime Video will soon feature "limited advertisements" starting on January 29, 2024. The company assured users that Prime Video will have "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

The current price of Amazon Prime subscriptions will not change, but members who prefer to avoid ads can opt for a new ad-free version at an extra cost of $2.99 per month. Amazon's email to subscribers reads:

Dear Prime member,

We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month...

Amazon already operates Freevee, a free, ad-supported streaming service. Competitor streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix have also introduced ad-supported options amid rising subscription costs.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime

Top Rated Comments

mozz2020 Avatar
mozz2020
53 minutes ago at 04:23 am
That’s not what I signed up and paid a year in advance for.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kwikdeth Avatar
kwikdeth
54 minutes ago at 04:22 am
How about a lower monthly cost Prime option with no Prime Video? Their content is mostly sub par.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RemedyRabbit Avatar
RemedyRabbit
58 minutes ago at 04:17 am
How long before every streaming service has full ads across all plans?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goobot Avatar
goobot
24 minutes ago at 04:51 am
I’m all for free tiers with ads but this pay model with ads is becoming too much
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RustProof Avatar
RustProof
51 minutes ago at 04:24 am
I already pay for prime, now you want more money or ads. The shipping the past few months has been so slow! I guess it’s time we part ways again. Stand up and show them we won’t take it anymore by defunding Amazon!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdnz Avatar
mdnz
48 minutes ago at 04:28 am
There's plenty of space left on the wild seas, friends;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
