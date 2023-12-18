Eve Announces New Matter Outlet, Light Switch and Blinds
Smart home company Eve Systems today announced several new Matter-enabled smart home devices, including the new Eve Energy Outlet and updated versions of the Eve Light Switch and Eve Motion Blinds. With Matter integration, all of the devices work with HomeKit.
Eve Energy Outlet connects to a smart home setup using Thread. It includes two receptacles that can be controlled individually, and it provides advanced energy monitoring functionality so users can see just how much energy devices are consuming.
Eve Energy Outlet is able to replace any existing outlet in a single or multi-gang installation. It will integrate with other HomeKit products, allowing for automations and control via the Home app and Siri. Energy monitoring will be available in the Eve app.
Eve also announced the upcoming launch of Matter versions of the Eve Light Switch and the Eve Blinds Collection. The Light Switch replaces traditional switches and adds smart functionality, while the Eve Blinds Collection is a lineup of made-to-measure smart blinds.
Eve Energy Outlet is set to launch in February, and it will be available from the Eve Store and from Amazon. It will be priced at $50. The Matter-enabled Eve Light Switch will launch in the second quarter of 2024 for $50, while the Eve Blinds Collection will be available in the Eve Store on February 1.
The blinds I'd be excited about, especially since they're retrofit on existing blinds, except they appear to only be for roller blinds, and my house is very much a mini-blind house. Oh well.