Apple Releases Seventh Beta of visionOS

Apple today seeded the seventh beta of visionOS, the software that runs on the Vision Pro headset. The sixth beta came out in November, so it has been a month since Apple last released a ‌visionOS‌ update.



Only a limited number of developers have access to Vision Pro at this time, with the headsets used for app testing purposes. Most people do not have access to the ‌visionOS‌ beta, and it is not entirely clear what Apple is adding in each ‌visionOS‌ update.

Apple is letting developers attend Vision Pro labs around the world, and developers who visit these locations are able to test the Vision Pro in person and get help from Apple engineers on their ‌visionOS‌ apps.

The Vision Pro headset is not expected until early 2024, so Apple still has time to refine the hardware and software.