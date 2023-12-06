UK's EE TV Platform Launches With Customized Apple TV 4K

by

EE TV, a new broadband TV platform from EE, today launched as a BT TV replacement service in the UK, offering subscribers the option of an Apple TV 4K with customized remote control.

ee tv uk apple tv
The integrated package offers access to more than 70 Freeview channels, a Netflix subscription, as well as premium channels from Sky, Discovery, Eurosport, TNT Sports, and more.

To access the platform, subscribers can opt for a standard "mini" box, a "pro" box that includes a hard drive for recording live TV, or – in what EE is calling a "UK-first" – a bespoke ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, all of which are offered for the same cost.

Made in partnership with Apple, the custom ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features the EE TV app preinstalled, featuring live streaming and on-demand content, with quick access to live channels and third-party apps such as BBC iPlayer, plus a unified search to find content across multiple platforms. The ‌Apple TV‌ also comes with a custom EE-branded remote including TV guide button and channel rockers.

The EE TV boxes offer a similar hub that combines live broadcast TV, access to UK catch-up and on demand apps, and the ability to buy and rent content, but they lack access to the other services that ‌Apple TV‌ typically provides. Those new to EE TV are also eligible to six months of Apple TV+ for free.

All 24-month contracts come with live free-to-air channels and catchup. The platform also offers a range of additional services and premium channel packages, priced between £4.99 and £76, with customers able to flexibly add or remove packages from month to month. EE also offers subscribers a bonus EE TV Box Mini for "free multi-room TV."

(Thanks, Ross!)

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tag: United Kingdom
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

u1725 Avatar
u1725
20 minutes ago at 03:41 am

How can they have the app preinstalled? Is the AppleTV set up, before being sent to the buyer and what AppleID do they use? Does anyone know how this is done?
Guessing they made a deal with Apple to have the Apple TVs "tagged" into an Apple-internal sort of MDM profile that downloads the EE app automatically on setup at the customer's home. They wouldn't even have to open any of the boxes or touch the Apple TVs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
koil Avatar
koil
18 minutes ago at 03:42 am
Mentions a custom remote but there are no images of said remote, and zero links to a source...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kirky29 Avatar
kirky29
18 minutes ago at 03:43 am

Zero links to a source...
Or a picture of the new remote!

https://ee.co.uk/tv/apple-tv-4k

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
anker new xmas 1

Anker's Cyber Week Sale Enters Final Days With Up to 60% Off Sitewide

Friday December 1, 2023 12:05 pm PST by
Anker's Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it's still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you...
Read Full Article19 comments
General Apps Messages

Green Bubbles on iPhone to Gain These 7 New Features Next Year

Thursday November 30, 2023 9:00 am PST by
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will finally support RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting later next year. This change will result in several improvements to the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS will become the new default standard for messaging between iPhones and Android devices, but these conversations will still have green bubbles like...
Read Full Article
top stories 2dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.1.2 Released, NameDrop Misinformation, and More

Saturday December 2, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing. This week also saw some misinformation about Apple's new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership,...
Read Full Article33 comments
instagram messenger

Instagram and Facebook Messenger Chats to Disconnect This Month

Tuesday December 5, 2023 1:57 am PST by
Meta has revealed plans to end Instagram users' ability to chat with Facebook accounts later this month, rolling back a feature that it introduced over three years ago. In September 2020, Meta (then Facebook) announced it was merging its Facebook Messenger service with Instagram direct messaging, allowing Instagram users to chat with Facebook users and vice versa using the same platform....
Read Full Article28 comments
iphone 5g mmwave

Apple's Work on 6G Connectivity Already Expanding

Monday December 4, 2023 7:00 am PST by
Apple's work on implementing 6G cellular connectivity on its devices appears to be ramping up, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is increasingly turning its attention to 6G, even amid its widely reported difficulties developing a custom 5G cellular modem. In 2021, the first highly specific Apple job...
Read Full Article133 comments