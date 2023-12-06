UK's EE TV Platform Launches With Customized Apple TV 4K

EE TV, a new broadband TV platform from EE, today launched as a BT TV replacement service in the UK, offering subscribers the option of an Apple TV 4K with customized remote control.



The integrated package offers access to more than 70 Freeview channels, a Netflix subscription, as well as premium channels from Sky, Discovery, Eurosport, TNT Sports, and more.

To access the platform, subscribers can opt for a standard "mini" box, a "pro" box that includes a hard drive for recording live TV, or – in what EE is calling a "UK-first" – a bespoke ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, all of which are offered for the same cost.

Made in partnership with Apple, the custom ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features the EE TV app preinstalled, featuring live streaming and on-demand content, with quick access to live channels and third-party apps such as BBC iPlayer, plus a unified search to find content across multiple platforms. The ‌Apple TV‌ also comes with a custom EE-branded remote including TV guide button and channel rockers.

The EE TV boxes offer a similar hub that combines live broadcast TV, access to UK catch-up and on demand apps, and the ability to buy and rent content, but they lack access to the other services that ‌Apple TV‌ typically provides. Those new to EE TV are also eligible to six months of Apple TV+ for free.

All 24-month contracts come with live free-to-air channels and catchup. The platform also offers a range of additional services and premium channel packages, priced between £4.99 and £76, with customers able to flexibly add or remove packages from month to month. EE also offers subscribers a bonus EE TV Box Mini for "free multi-room TV."

(Thanks, Ross!)