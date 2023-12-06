Amazon Takes $200 Off 15-Inch MacBook Air, Available From $1,099

Amazon today has nearly every model of Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale. Prices start at $1,099.00 for the 256GB model, and it's available in every color at this price, with a delivery estimate of December 12.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past sales, this is a solid second-best price on the 15-inch MacBook Air. Besides Amazon, you'll find matching prices in three colors at B&H Photo, which offers free two-day shipping to the contiguous United States.

For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Midnight color options, and it's another second-best price on the MacBook Air.

