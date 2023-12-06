Amazon Takes $200 Off 15-Inch MacBook Air, Available From $1,099
Amazon today has nearly every model of Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale. Prices start at $1,099.00 for the 256GB model, and it's available in every color at this price, with a delivery estimate of December 12.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past sales, this is a solid second-best price on the 15-inch MacBook Air. Besides Amazon, you'll find matching prices in three colors at B&H Photo, which offers free two-day shipping to the contiguous United States.
For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Midnight color options, and it's another second-best price on the MacBook Air.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
