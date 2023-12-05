Apple Pushes Back Against iPhone USB-C Regulations in India

by

Apple has asked the Indian government to exempt existing iPhones from new rules that require smartphones sold in the country to have a USB-C charging port, reports Reuters.

iPhone 15 USB C Port Event Still
India wants to replicate an upcoming European Union rule that requires all smartphones to implement the USB-C charging standard. However, according to a new report, Apple has told India its local production targets will be hit if the country requires all iPhones to have USB-C charging ports.

In a closed-door Nov. 28 meeting chaired by India's IT ministry, Apple asked officials to exempt existing iPhone models from the rules, warning it will otherwise struggle to meet production targets set under India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, according to the meeting minutes seen by Reuters.

Only the newest iPhone 15 models currently have the USB-C port. The problem for Apple is that many consumers in India prefer to buy older models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which Apple produces in India for local sales and exports as part of its adherence to the country's PLI scheme.

"If the regulation is implemented on earlier models of mobile phones, they (Apple) will not be able to meet the PLI targets," the minutes quoted Apple's regulatory and product compliance executives as saying while opposing the rules.

While the EU regulation comes into effect in December 2024, India has said it wants compliance by June 2025. According to the report, Apple told officials it can comply with that timeline if existing models are exempted from the rules, but will need 18 months beyond 2024 if they are not. India's IT ministry is said to have decided to review its request in light of the meeting and will reach a decision later.

Tags: USB-C, India

Top Rated Comments

one more Avatar
one more
28 minutes ago at 04:32 am
I don’t understand the issue. I suppose the reason for this is that Apple wants to continue selling less expensive iPhone SE, 12, 13 and 14 there for as long as possible without switching them all to USB-C? If this is the case, why cannot they indeed replicate the EU rules, so only the devices released after a certain date need to comply?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
30 minutes ago at 04:31 am
Should have switched sooner!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cthompson94 Avatar
cthompson94
19 minutes ago at 04:41 am
I don't understand how new regulations can just be like "oh this phone wasn't USB-C back in 2020 so it can't be sold anymore". I don't know seems a bit too far IMO, it is one thing to say all new devices from this date going forward need to to be xyz compliant based on this new law/regulation
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UncleMac Avatar
UncleMac
17 minutes ago at 04:44 am

Another case of governments getting too big for their boots.
Another case of Apple getting too big for their boots. How Apple is still producing devices with lightning in 2023 is beyond me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Dohn Avatar
Joe Dohn
16 minutes ago at 04:44 am

Honestly I don't see any plus for requiring existing devices to be forced to switch. That in the end will ONLY lead to more ewaste, since you can't sell those devices and they would have to be either shipped elsewhere or destroyed.
No, they wouldn't. See this video of a YouTube user replacing the ports themselves.
(Unfortunately, preview in external sites is disabled.)



If a regular user can do it at home, then Apple can definitely implement the changes themselves.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
28 minutes ago at 04:33 am

I don’t understand the issue. I suppose the reason for this is that Apple wants to continue selling less expensive iPhone SE, 12, 13 and 14 there for as long as possible without switching them all to USB-C? If this is the case, why cannot they indeed replicate the EU rules, so only the devices released after a certain date need to comply?
Maybe Indian laws are more stringent and also retroactive?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
