Samsung Cyber Week Sale Has Record Low Prices on Monitors, TVs, Galaxy Phones, Tablets, and More

Samsung kicked off its Cyber Week sale a few days ago, offering discounts across smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and home appliances. Many of the deals in this sale are the same exact prices we tracked during Samsung's Black Friday sale, making Samsung one of the few retailers to keep these best-ever prices around all week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Right now, both the Smart Monitor M8 and ViewFinity S9 5K Display have all-time low prices on Amazon. The Smart Monitor M8 is available for $399.99 ($300 off) and the ViewFinity S9 5K Display is available for $1,201.82 ($398 off). The latter deal has been fluctuating on Amazon, so if it does disappear, Samsung has a second-best offer at $1,299.99 for the next few days.

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals and deep discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Clicking any of the Samsung links in this post while on mobile should give you the option to install the app.

Other than monitors and TVs, we're also now tracking quite a few deals on refrigerators, tablets, and computers below. These sale prices will be live for this week only, so be sure to check out Samsung's event before the best prices of the year disappear.



Monitors

TVs

Refrigerators

Smartphones



If you're shopping for a Samsung smartphone this week, there are extra cash discounts to be found on these devices when shopping via the Shop Samsung mobile app, beyond the trade-in bonus offers listed below.



Galaxy S23 Ultra - Get up to $800 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23+ - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy Z Fold5 - Get a free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit

Galaxy Z Flip5 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23 FE - Get up to $400 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Smartwatches

Earbuds

Tablets

