Spotify Trials New Option to Turn Off Personalized Recommendations

by

Spotify is trialing a new ability for users to turn off their personalized recommendations, according to beta code unearthed by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

General Spotify Feature
Depending on how it works, the new option could conceivably allow users to prevent songs played on their account on behalf of other listeners from affecting their personalized recommendations. Either way, it is likely to be welcomed by Spotify users who aren't entirely satisfied with the success rate of the service's algorithms in matching new songs to their listening tastes.

Spotify's recommendation system combines a number of machine learning and AI-driven methods. The service's algorithm analyzes listening history, favorite genres, and the time of day that users listen to music, and bases its personal recommendations on these parameters. This process is combined with content-based filtering, which analyzes the audio of a song that a user interacts with, and takes into account characteristics like time signature, key, and tempo to recommend new songs with similar characteristics.

Spotify's recommendations system also uses something called collaborative filtering. For example, if two users have similar music tastes, Spotify might recommend songs one user has listened to but the other hasn't. However, this can end up with Spotify recommending more popular items more often than lesser known songs, resulting in an "echo chamber" effect, and for new users with no listening history it is next to useless.

It's not clear when the new option to turn off personal recommendations will appear for Spotify users, or whether the trial is region-specific. Spotify simply says it is "evaluating the ability," and thanks users for trying it out to help make Spotify better.

Apple is introducing a similar function for Apple Music subscribers in iOS 17.2, in the form of an additional Focus filter that can automatically turns off a user's ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ listening history. Apple's substantial software update is expected to land on iPhones in December.

Tag: Spotify

Top Rated Comments

Nothing Phone(2) Avatar
Nothing Phone(2)
14 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Why do you use Spotify over Apple Music? Because of personal recommendation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
11 minutes ago at 07:19 am

Why do you use Spotify over Apple Music? Because of personal recommendation.
and turning them off when you want is just another way to customize your recommendations...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
8 minutes ago at 07:23 am

Why do you use Spotify over Apple Music? Because of personal recommendation.
Because of shared playlists from users :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

25 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Friday November 17, 2023 2:04 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Changes

Monday November 20, 2023 7:18 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article73 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and More

Monday November 20, 2023 3:01 pm PST by
We're now just two days away from Black Friday, and we're tracking the best prices of all-time on multiple Apple products, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, iPhone, and more. Of course, there's no guarantee that better prices won't appear later in the holiday season, but if you want to shop right now these are the best deals currently available on each product. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 17 New Features

Friday November 17, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The...
Read Full Article98 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

First Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Component Leak Reveals Redesigned Battery

Monday November 20, 2023 4:43 am PST by
Images purporting to depict a new battery designed for the iPhone 16 Pro today leaked online, showing a new metal casing and a slightly larger capacity. The images come from the leaker known as "Kosutami," who has disseminated accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. If authentic, the images are the first to be shared of the iPhone 16's components. The battery is said to be...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple WWDC23 MacBook Air 15 in color lineup 230605

Apple Plans to Equip MacBooks With In-House Cellular Modems

Monday November 20, 2023 2:40 am PST by
Apple eventually plans to build its own custom modem into cellular MacBook models that could arrive in 2028 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on its own modem since 2018, as it seeks to move away from Qualcomm's component currently used in iPhones. The timeframe for launching the modem has slipped several times and is now expected to be...
Read Full Article140 comments
macbook green

All-Time Low Prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Line for Black Friday

Monday November 20, 2023 7:02 am PST by
Now that we're in Black Friday week, discounts on a range of Apple products have become abundant at numerous retailers. For MacBooks, you'll find all of the best deals available at Best Buy this season, particularly for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article29 comments