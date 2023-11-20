Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, and iPhone 15 Cases

Black Friday is now just four days away, and big discounts are in full swing across the Internet and in select retail location. In this article, we're focusing on Apple accessories like the AirTag, iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe chargers, and more.

Starting with the AirTag 4-Pack, Amazon has the tracking accessory multi-pack for $79.99, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on this device, and you can get a solo AirTag for $23.99, down from $29.00.

AirTag 4-Pack for $79.99

AirTag 1-Pack for $23.99

For MagSafe Chargers, we're tracking two great deals at Amazon and Woot. Amazon has the MagSafe Charger for $29.00, down from $39.00, which is just a couple dollars off from the all-time low price on the accessory.

MagSafe Charger for $29.00

At Woot, you can get the MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99 in new condition, down from $129.00. This one is a new all-time low price for Black Friday 2023, and the steepest discount we've ever seen on this accessory from any retailer.

MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99

Lastly, Amazon has quite a few discounts on Apple's official MagSafe cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. You can find every case listed below by model, and many are seeing multiple colors hitting record low prices. There's also the MagSafe FineWoven Wallet with Find My support for $47.99, down from $59.00.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

