Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Gets Massive $300 Black Friday Discount, Now Just $399.99

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $399.99, down from $699.99. This is the newest M80C model of the Smart Monitor, and the only color Amazon has at this price is Warm White.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You will need to clip an on-page coupon worth $100 in order to see this discounted price applied at the checkout screen. Once you do, you'll be able to buy the iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 with this massive $300 discount, which is a new all-time low price.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option.

