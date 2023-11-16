Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Gets Massive $300 Black Friday Discount, Now Just $399.99
Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $399.99, down from $699.99. This is the newest M80C model of the Smart Monitor, and the only color Amazon has at this price is Warm White.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You will need to clip an on-page coupon worth $100 in order to see this discounted price applied at the checkout screen. Once you do, you'll be able to buy the iMac-like Smart Monitor M8 with this massive $300 discount, which is a new all-time low price.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
