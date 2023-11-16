Digital Car Key and Ultra Wideband Groups Team Up for Future Apple Car Keys Improvements

by

The way vehicles take advantage of new connectivity standards could be improving in the near future, leading to updates on how smartphones like the iPhone control cars.

bmw car key photo
This month, the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and the FiRa Consortium that oversees the development of the Ultra-wideband (UWB) standard, announced a partnership for the future development of UWB features used for the CCC Digital Key function.

Apple is a member of both the CCC and FiRa. The CCC's Digital Key specification has been adopted by Apple for its Car Keys feature that allows the ‌iPhone‌ and the Apple Watch to unlock compatible vehicles over NFC. Select BMW, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes, and Genesis vehicles work with Car Keys, but Apple undoubtedly wants to expand adoption.

The CCC and FiRa Consortiums will work together to "develop and maintain" the UWB technology specifications used for the Digital Key standard that serves as the basis for ‌Car Keys‌ on Apple devices. Apple engineer Jinjing Jiang will oversee the joint effort.

The partnership is expected to encourage broader adoption of UWB technology use in vehicles. As of now, UWB is used for the Digital Key standard to relay how close a user is to their vehicle, allowing a smartphone or wearable to be used for vehicle access or to start the car when at the appropriate range.

Apple uses UWB for the ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirTag. UWB enables more precise location awareness and it powers features like Precision Finding for the AirTag.

Along with Apple, CCC members include most vehicle manufacturers like Ford, BMW, GM, Honda, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and more, while FiRa members include Apple, Google, Qualcomm, Cisco, Samsung, NXP, and more.

Top Rated Comments

FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
35 minutes ago at 11:55 am
I can't wait for this to be standard....The dream of leaving the house with just my Apple Watch to unlock my car (obviously, having a backup keycard like Tesla's).

I just hate keys!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
31 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
and when I look at the photo in the article, holding an iPhone near the door handle - I prefer that bulky key fob in my pocket
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
I wish Tesla was more opened to these standards.

Outside NACS, just about everything they do is proprietary. That attitude comes at the expense of inconveniencing customers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
10 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

and when I look at the photo in the article, holding an iPhone near the door handle - I prefer that bulky key fob in my pocket
Agree. I enabled phone access on my car more as a backup than anything else. My current fob is lighter than on my last car so that’s what I use. Put my hand in the door handle and it unlocks. Pretty simple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday November 8, 2023 4:39 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

iPhone App Sideloading Coming to Users in the EU in First Half of 2024

Monday November 13, 2023 2:00 am PST by
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Read Full Article853 comments
maxresdefault

Performance Comparison: M3 Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Monday November 13, 2023 1:41 pm PST by
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Read Full Article108 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 3

Tuesday November 14, 2023 12:12 pm PST by
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

AI-Infused iOS 18 Lauded as 'Ambitious and Compelling' by Apple Execs

Monday November 13, 2023 6:06 am PST by
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 16 New Features

Wednesday November 15, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Likely to Use Modified iPhone 14 Chassis

Thursday November 9, 2023 3:32 pm PST by
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Read Full Article172 comments